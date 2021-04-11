DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 6,706 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,706 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of Allegion worth $5,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Allegion by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Allegion by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Allegion by 9.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,723 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Longbow Research upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays upgraded Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.44.

Allegion stock opened at $131.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $89.83 and a 12-month high of $134.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.09.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.85 million. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.