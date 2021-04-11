DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 3,275 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $5,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 63.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIO opened at $602.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $390.93 and a 1 year high of $689.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $579.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $578.94.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $789.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

BIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

