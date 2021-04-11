DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,662 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $6,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INFO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in IHS Markit by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $101.65 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $62.20 and a fifty-two week high of $101.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.89.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,218 shares in the company, valued at $9,906,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,046,422.85. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,970 shares of company stock worth $13,065,364. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INFO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.07.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

