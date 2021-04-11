DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,594 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 531.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 57,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $42.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.25 and a beta of 1.42. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.42 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.44.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($2.68). The company had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 28,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,805,945.42. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at $128,818.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 35,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $2,142,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,034 shares of company stock worth $4,307,219. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IONS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.91.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

