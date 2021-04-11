DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,459 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Dollar Tree by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,912,000 after buying an additional 62,718 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 188,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,166,000 after buying an additional 36,703 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 427,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,050,000 after buying an additional 8,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,472,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $117.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.70. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.12 and a 12 month high of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.11.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

