DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $6.32 Million Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,771 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $6,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,475,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,062,274,000 after buying an additional 533,077 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,542,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,619,000 after acquiring an additional 188,407 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 12,433.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 5,013,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973,200 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,475,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $560,684,000 after purchasing an additional 231,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,945,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,110,000 after purchasing an additional 244,339 shares during the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FNV opened at $135.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.25, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.95 and a 200 day moving average of $128.39. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $105.62 and a 52 week high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.88 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FNV. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Franco-Nevada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, March 7th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.07.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

