DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 121,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,881 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in MetLife by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 37,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on MET shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.46.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MET opened at $61.92 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $62.67. The firm has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.