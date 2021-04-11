Decentral Games Price Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. In the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One Decentral Games coin can now be bought for $426.45 or 0.00713804 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentral Games has a total market capitalization of $81.96 million and approximately $945,548.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00067765 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.51 or 0.00295444 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005008 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $437.22 or 0.00731833 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,621.59 or 0.99797033 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00019476 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.80 or 0.00781341 BTC.

Decentral Games Coin Profile

Decentral Games was first traded on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,191 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling Decentral Games

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using U.S. dollars.

