David K. Jones Sells 10,000 Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Stock

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) CFO David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $386,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,813 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,566.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

VRM stock opened at $40.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.33. Vroom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.20 million. Vroom’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Vroom by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 221,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after buying an additional 97,832 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom in the fourth quarter worth about $6,233,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vroom by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after buying an additional 74,148 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new position in Vroom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on Vroom in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Vroom from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.21.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

