Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Director Sells $667,950.00 in Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Director Stephen M. King sold 15,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $667,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,303.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PLAY opened at $44.07 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.30.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLAY. Loop Capital upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

