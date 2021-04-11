Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 849,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 31,810 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.65% of Darden Restaurants worth $101,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DRI. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $138,877,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,161,000 after purchasing an additional 558,916 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $25,829,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $22,676,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $19,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $143.10 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.51 and a twelve month high of $149.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.78 and a 200-day moving average of $122.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

DRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.06.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $176,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,082,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,254 shares of company stock valued at $18,225,231. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.