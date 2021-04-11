DA Davidson Lowers WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Price Target to $295.00

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $353.00 to $295.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

WD-40 stock opened at $280.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.65 and a beta of -0.05. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $151.16 and a 1-year high of $333.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $307.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.11.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $111.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.30 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WD-40 news, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $178,083.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,072,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $550,696,000 after buying an additional 58,133 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,533,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,681,000 after purchasing an additional 23,439 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 85,721 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,840,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

