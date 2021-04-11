Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.40 Million

Brokerages predict that Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) will post $11.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.32 million and the highest is $15.96 million. Cytosorbents reported sales of $8.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full-year sales of $50.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.00 million to $69.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $67.22 million, with estimates ranging from $52.33 million to $103.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cytosorbents.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on Cytosorbents from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of Cytosorbents stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.90. The company had a trading volume of 107,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,493. Cytosorbents has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.05 million, a P/E ratio of -26.97 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average of $8.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTSO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 297.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors; and VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

