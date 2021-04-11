Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 890,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,598 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $13,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter worth $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Shares of CWK stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.31, a PEG ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52.

In related news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $79,113,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CWK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.54.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.