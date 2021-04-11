Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Sold by Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE trimmed its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,817 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Cullen/Frost Bankers accounts for approximately 2.0% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE owned about 0.09% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $5,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CFR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.20.

CFR stock opened at $110.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.53 and a fifty-two week high of $119.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $357.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.61 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,180,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William L. Perotti sold 12,250 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total value of $1,299,602.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,220,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,752 shares of company stock worth $12,463,335. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

