CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Given New $2.50 Price Target at Raymond James

CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $2.25 to $2.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Shares of CUBXF opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.76. CubicFarm Systems has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $1.43.
CubicFarm Systems Company Profile
See Also: Recession
Receive News & Ratings for CubicFarm Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubicFarm Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.