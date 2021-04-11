CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Given New $2.50 Price Target at Raymond James

CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $2.25 to $2.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CUBXF opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.76. CubicFarm Systems has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $1.43.

CubicFarm Systems Company Profile

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

