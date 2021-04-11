CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSW Industrials, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products; coatings, sealants, adhesives and specialty chemicals. The company offers HVAC mechanical, building and fire/smoke prevention, lubricating and filtration equipment for commercial construction, HVAC and rail companies. In addition, it offers engineered specialty lubricants and greases, degreasers and cleaners for oilfield, mining, industrial, rail and HVAC customers. The Company’s brand includes Novent, Goliath, Railplex, Paragon and Versatac.CSW Industrials, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $147.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

CSWI stock opened at $140.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.38. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89 and a beta of 0.85. CSW Industrials has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $141.25.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.24. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $89.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%.

In other CSW Industrials news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,200 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $156,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,324.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $247,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,547,153.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,200 shares of company stock valued at $672,288 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSWI. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 770,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,276,000 after purchasing an additional 347,230 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 367,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,133,000 after purchasing an additional 99,184 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 313,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,123,000 after purchasing an additional 57,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 42,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

