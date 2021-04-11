CSFB Analysts Give Enbridge (TSE:ENB) a C$50.00 Price Target

CSFB set a C$50.00 price objective on Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ENB. CIBC reduced their price objective on Enbridge to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Enbridge to C$54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$51.43.

Enbridge stock opened at C$46.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$35.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$45.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$42.04. The firm has a market cap of C$93.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$10.01 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge will post 3.0200001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

