Crown (CRW) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $37,037.00

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Crown has a total market cap of $4.18 million and $37,037.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000257 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Crown has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,319.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $712.66 or 0.01181487 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $283.59 or 0.00470142 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00068738 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002236 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002734 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Crown

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,972,553 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.