CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Down 3.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) traded down 3.5% on Friday after JMP Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $295.00 to $265.00. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. CrowdStrike traded as low as $194.45 and last traded at $196.23. 53,573 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,140,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $203.45.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.84.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total transaction of $4,996,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 426,015 shares of company stock worth $89,431,994 over the last quarter. 11.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -422.24 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.