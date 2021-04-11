Critical Contrast: Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) vs. EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP)

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) and EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EastGroup Properties has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Agree Realty pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. EastGroup Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Agree Realty pays out 80.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EastGroup Properties pays out 63.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Agree Realty has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and EastGroup Properties has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Agree Realty and EastGroup Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agree Realty 0 1 7 1 3.00 EastGroup Properties 0 6 2 0 2.25

Agree Realty presently has a consensus target price of $73.81, suggesting a potential upside of 8.71%. EastGroup Properties has a consensus target price of $138.29, suggesting a potential downside of 7.09%. Given Agree Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Agree Realty is more favorable than EastGroup Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Agree Realty and EastGroup Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agree Realty 39.39% 4.76% 3.07% EastGroup Properties 33.84% 9.94% 4.64%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Agree Realty and EastGroup Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agree Realty $187.48 million 23.02 $80.08 million $3.08 22.04 EastGroup Properties $331.39 million 17.98 $121.66 million $4.98 29.89

EastGroup Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Agree Realty. Agree Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EastGroup Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.6% of EastGroup Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Agree Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of EastGroup Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EastGroup Properties beats Agree Realty on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADC".

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina. The Company's goal is to maximize shareholder value by being a leading provider in its markets of functional, flexible and quality business distribution space for location sensitive customers (primarily in the 15,000 to 70,000 square foot range). The Company's strategy for growth is based on ownership of premier distribution facilities generally clustered near major transportation features in supply-constrained submarkets. EastGroup's portfolio, including development projects and value-add acquisitions in lease-up and under construction, currently includes approximately 45.8 million square feet.

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.