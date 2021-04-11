Critical Analysis: Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) and Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS)

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) and Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Heron Therapeutics and Zoetis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heron Therapeutics -216.18% -65.06% -49.14% Zoetis 25.50% 63.89% 14.99%

This table compares Heron Therapeutics and Zoetis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heron Therapeutics $145.97 million 10.39 -$204.75 million ($2.50) -6.64 Zoetis $6.26 billion 12.13 $1.50 billion $3.64 43.91

Zoetis has higher revenue and earnings than Heron Therapeutics. Heron Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zoetis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Heron Therapeutics and Zoetis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heron Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83 Zoetis 0 6 9 0 2.60

Heron Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $29.60, suggesting a potential upside of 78.31%. Zoetis has a consensus target price of $170.08, suggesting a potential upside of 6.40%. Given Heron Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Heron Therapeutics is more favorable than Zoetis.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.0% of Heron Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of Zoetis shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Heron Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Zoetis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Heron Therapeutics has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zoetis has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zoetis beats Heron Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration. It offers SUSTOL (granisetron), an extended-release injection for the prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with moderately emetogenic chemotherapy, or anthracycline and cyclophosphamide combination chemotherapy regimens; and CINVANTI, an intravenous formulation of aprepitant, a substance P/neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist for the prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with highly emetogenic cancer chemotherapy, as well as nausea and vomiting associated with moderately emetogenic cancer chemotherapy. The company is also developing HTX-011, an investigational, dual-acting, and fixed-dose combination of the local anesthetic bupivacaine with a low dose of the nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug meloxicam, which is in Phase III clinical trials for pain management; and HTX-034, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for postoperative pain management. The company was formerly known as A.P. Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Heron Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2014. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers vaccines, which are biological preparations to prevent diseases of the respiratory, gastrointestinal, and reproductive tracts or induce a specific immune response; anti-infectives that prevent, kill, or slow the growth of bacteria, fungi, or protozoa; and parasiticides that prevent or eliminate external and internal parasites that include fleas, ticks, and worms. It also provides other pharmaceutical products, which comprise pain and sedation, antiemetic, reproductive, and oncology products; Dermatology products for itch associated with allergic conditions and atopic dermatitis; and medicated feed additives that offer medicines to livestock. In addition, the company offers portable blood and urine analysis systems, and point-of-care diagnostic products, including instruments and reagents, rapid immunoassay tests, reference laboratory kits, and blood glucose monitors; and other non-pharmaceutical products, including nutritionals and agribusiness services, as well as products and services in areas, such as biodevices, genetics tests, and precision livestock farming. It markets its products to veterinarians, livestock producers, and retail outlets, as well as third-party veterinary distributors through its sales representatives, and technical and veterinary operations specialists. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.