Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Major Shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc Purchases 304,136 Shares

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 304,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $17.07 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $23.70. The company has a market cap of $563.81 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.98 and its 200 day moving average is $14.75.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRNX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,816,000 after acquiring an additional 314,497 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 616,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,699,000 after acquiring an additional 314,200 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 511,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,023,000 after acquiring an additional 117,156 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 95,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 683.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 68,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.