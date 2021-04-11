CRH (NYSE:CRH) Hits New 12-Month High at $48.70

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.70 and last traded at $48.69, with a volume of 7528 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.05.

CRH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CRH to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.03.

The firm has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.32.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5736 per share. This represents a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CRH by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,576,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,279,000 after acquiring an additional 108,199 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 685,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,188,000 after acquiring an additional 97,017 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,093,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of CRH by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 411,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,500,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in CRH by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

About CRH (NYSE:CRH)

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

