Credit Suisse AG Reduces Holdings in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Immatics were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Immatics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Immatics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Immatics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immatics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on IMTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Immatics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

Shares of IMTX opened at $11.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.91. Immatics has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $18.42.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

