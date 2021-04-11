Credit Suisse AG Purchases Shares of 5,159 iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2021

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 105,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,200,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,011,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,033,000.

Shares of ICVT opened at $101.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.97. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $58.18.

