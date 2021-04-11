Credit Suisse AG Makes New Investment in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 41,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VLRS. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,174,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,943,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,557,000 after buying an additional 734,244 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,879,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,347,000 after buying an additional 731,156 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,252,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,434,000.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $15.75 to $18.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.31.

NYSE VLRS opened at $15.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.52. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $16.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 2.66.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a positive return on equity of 90.78% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

See Also: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.