Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.20% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 371,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the fourth quarter worth about $565,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David E. Rapley sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $49,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,294.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:BATRA opened at $29.52 on Friday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12 month low of $17.19 and a 12 month high of $34.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.14 and its 200 day moving average is $26.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.44 million, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.00.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

