Credit Suisse AG Has $581,000 Position in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,100 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in TrueCar were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of TrueCar by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in TrueCar by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in TrueCar by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $5.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.72. TrueCar, Inc. has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.46 million, a PE ratio of -29.47 and a beta of 1.38.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $63.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.31 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $56,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,880.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 19,798 shares of company stock worth $102,670 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TrueCar in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of TrueCar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.82.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

