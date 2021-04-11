Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,936 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSO. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 281.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 429.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SSO opened at $110.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.19. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52-week low of $48.88 and a 52-week high of $110.26.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

