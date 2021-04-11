Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,846 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,762 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Customers Bancorp worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

CUBI stock opened at $32.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.89. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.36 and a twelve month high of $33.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $146.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.69 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, VP Steven Issa sold 1,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $42,228.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James T. Collins sold 953 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $30,333.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,307 shares of company stock worth $1,105,472 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

