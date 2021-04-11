Cream Reaches Market Cap of $130,357.01 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Cream coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream has a total market cap of $130,357.01 and approximately $1,145.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cream has traded 70.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cream alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,088.97 or 0.99929869 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00037318 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00010571 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $288.39 or 0.00479597 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.66 or 0.00328712 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $460.39 or 0.00765645 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.07 or 0.00111537 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004018 BTC.

About Cream

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.