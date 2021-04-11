Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Stock Holdings Increased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.47% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $14,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

CBRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.27.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $175.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 1.39. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $77.05 and a one year high of $175.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $677.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

