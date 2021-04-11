Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Shares Gap Up to $36.14

Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.14, but opened at $37.03. Cowen shares last traded at $36.94, with a volume of 221 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on COWN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Get Cowen alerts:

The company has a market cap of $996.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.12.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $2.05. The company had revenue of $512.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.07 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 9.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cowen Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.48%.

In other news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $559,580.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 226,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,049,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cowen by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,006,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,160,000 after acquiring an additional 118,408 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 835,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,709,000 after purchasing an additional 426,021 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cowen during the fourth quarter worth $13,668,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 60.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 452,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,367,000 after purchasing an additional 170,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 355,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,232,000 after purchasing an additional 112,821 shares in the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN)

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.