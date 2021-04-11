Cowen Boosts Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $72.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price objective boosted by Cowen from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

FL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Foot Locker from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Foot Locker from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.04.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $58.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Foot Locker has a one year low of $21.02 and a one year high of $59.35.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

In related news, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,425.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $284,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,402.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at $45,742,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth about $582,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,190,945 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $169,482,000 after buying an additional 264,258 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,962 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $30,288,000 after purchasing an additional 249,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 263,087 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 158,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.