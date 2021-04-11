Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $385.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $370.00 to $385.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $372.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $383.72.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $363.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $293.84 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The company has a market cap of $160.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total value of $439,409.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,366,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,193 shares of company stock worth $2,129,064. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. Norges Bank bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,784,019,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,871 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,370,000 after purchasing an additional 394,660 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,411.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 416,145 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $156,795,000 after purchasing an additional 388,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,800,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,770,000 after purchasing an additional 283,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

