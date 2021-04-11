Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 736,872 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 12,585 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Costamare were worth $6,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMRE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Costamare by 47.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 683,778 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 221,373 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Costamare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $949,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costamare by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,705,820 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,404,000 after buying an additional 98,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Costamare during the fourth quarter worth $757,000. 26.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

CMRE opened at $10.13 on Friday. Costamare Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $10.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.08 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $119.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.87 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 3.80%. Research analysts expect that Costamare Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.96%.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it had a fleet of 77 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 555,810 twenty foot equivalent units, including 1 vessel under construction and 4 second hand vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

