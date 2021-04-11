Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,680,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,289 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Corning worth $60,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Corning by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corning in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW opened at $44.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.75, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $18.82 and a 1-year high of $45.84.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $311,004.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,316,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,712,491. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

