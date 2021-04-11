Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Copart were worth $7,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $254,847,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Copart by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Copart by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Copart by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 817,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,005,000 after buying an additional 14,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $118.03 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $130.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.38.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $617.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.64 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,607,533.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,345,232.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,012 shares of company stock valued at $34,139,949 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPRT. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

