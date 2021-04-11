Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) will report $64.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $64.33 million to $65.03 million. Consumer Portfolio Services reported sales of $70.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full year sales of $252.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $250.17 million to $255.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $248.57 million, with estimates ranging from $234.65 million to $262.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Consumer Portfolio Services.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $62.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.83 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 5.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other news, Director Daniel S. Wood sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $73,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,809.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.20% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 49.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPSS opened at $3.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.91 million, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 27.86, a current ratio of 27.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average of $4.12. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $5.12.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.