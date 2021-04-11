ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Position Lowered by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 9,736 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 390,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 77,802 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 169.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 7,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 337,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 51,737 shares during the last quarter. 60.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ CNOB opened at $25.67 on Friday. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.34.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $64.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.38 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.70.

In related news, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,491 shares in the company, valued at $7,998,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConnectOne Bancorp Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

Read More: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB).

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.