ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Holdings Lifted by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNOB. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 127,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 337,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 51,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 57,278 shares in the last quarter. 60.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNOB opened at $25.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $28.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.41.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $64.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.38 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 21.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNOB. Raymond James upped their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.70.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 22,000 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,491 shares in the company, valued at $7,998,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

