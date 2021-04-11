Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Issues FY 2022 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) updated its FY 2022
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.63-2.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.60. Conagra Brands also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.63-2.73 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on CAG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.88.
Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $36.19 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.83. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.
In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $1,714,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,830,137.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.
