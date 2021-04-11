Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Issues FY 2022 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) updated its FY 2022

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.63-2.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.60. Conagra Brands also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.63-2.73 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CAG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.88.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $36.19 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.83. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $1,714,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,830,137.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.