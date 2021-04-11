Comparing Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) and TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY)

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) and TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Vonage and TALKTALK TELECO/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vonage -1.99% 9.76% 3.99% TALKTALK TELECO/ADR N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Vonage and TALKTALK TELECO/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vonage 0 4 6 0 2.60 TALKTALK TELECO/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vonage presently has a consensus target price of $14.39, indicating a potential upside of 16.32%. Given Vonage’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vonage is more favorable than TALKTALK TELECO/ADR.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.8% of Vonage shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Vonage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Vonage has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TALKTALK TELECO/ADR has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vonage and TALKTALK TELECO/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vonage $1.19 billion 2.59 -$19.48 million $0.19 65.11 TALKTALK TELECO/ADR $1.99 billion 0.78 $194.52 million $0.34 20.00

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Vonage. TALKTALK TELECO/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vonage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vonage beats TALKTALK TELECO/ADR on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services. The Consumer segment provides home telephone services through various service plans with basic features, including voicemail, call waiting, call forwarding, simulring, visual voicemail, and extensions, as well as area code selection, virtual phone number, and Web-enabled voicemail. It also offers Vonage World and Vonage North America consumer plans. In addition, the company provides Vonage-enabled devices, which allow customers to use the Internet connection for their computer and telephones at the same time; and high-speed broadband Internet service that allows calls over the Internet either from a telephone through a Vonage-enabled device, or through soft phone software, or mobile client applications. Vonage Holdings Corp. sells its products through its sales agents, Websites, and toll free numbers for consumers and businesses in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. Vonage Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey.

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR Company Profile

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network-based security and filtering system. The company also provides various business-grade communications products and services, including Internet access, data, voice, and mobile. TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC was founded in 2002 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

