Comparing Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) & OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) and OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

This table compares Columbia Financial and OceanFirst Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Financial $292.72 million 6.68 $54.72 million $0.48 37.17 OceanFirst Financial $350.96 million 4.06 $88.57 million $2.07 11.49

OceanFirst Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Columbia Financial. OceanFirst Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Columbia Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Columbia Financial has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OceanFirst Financial has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Financial and OceanFirst Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Financial 15.57% 5.49% 0.64% OceanFirst Financial 13.14% 5.38% 0.71%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.7% of Columbia Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of OceanFirst Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Columbia Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of OceanFirst Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Columbia Financial and OceanFirst Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 OceanFirst Financial 0 1 4 1 3.00

Columbia Financial presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential downside of 24.33%. OceanFirst Financial has a consensus price target of $23.20, indicating a potential downside of 2.44%. Given OceanFirst Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OceanFirst Financial is more favorable than Columbia Financial.

Summary

OceanFirst Financial beats Columbia Financial on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, including multifamily and commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, one- to four-family residential loans, construction loans, home equity loans and advances, and other consumer loans. In addition, the company offers title insurance products; wealth management services; and cash management services, including remote deposit, lockbox service, and sweep accounts. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 64 full-service banking offices in ten of New Jersey's 21 counties. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, New Jersey. Columbia Financial, Inc. is a subsidiary of Columbia Bank MHC.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers. It also offers commercial real estate, multi-family, land loans, construction, and commercial and industrial loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans that are secured by one-to-four family residences; consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, student loans, overdraft line of credit, loans on savings accounts, and other consumer loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies, corporate securities, and other investments. Further, it offers bankcard, wealth management, and trust and asset management services; and sells alternative investment products and life insurance products. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated through its branch office in Toms River; administrative/branch office located in Red Bank; 61 additional branch offices and six deposit production facilities located throughout central and southern New Jersey; and commercial loan production offices in New York City, the Philadelphia area, as well as Atlantic, and Mercer Counties in New Jersey. OceanFirst Financial Corp. was founded in 1902 and is based in Red Bank, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.