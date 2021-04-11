Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Colgate-Palmolive posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $79.78 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $65.54 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $67.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,627,425.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,371,760.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $383,173.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 57,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% in the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 30,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 43.2% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

