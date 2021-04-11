Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Holdings Lowered by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 300,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,037 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $17,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $53,286.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,841.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $39,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,136 shares of company stock worth $629,485. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cogent Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $70.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.43. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.20 and a fifty-two week high of $92.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.83 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.755 dividend. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 397.37%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

