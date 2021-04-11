Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) by 293.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Coastal Financial were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coastal Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 13.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Coastal Financial by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Coastal Financial stock opened at $27.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $326.96 million, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.25. Coastal Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $32.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.98 million for the quarter. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 10.89%.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and small to medium-sized businesses in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including checking accounts, demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

