Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CLH has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Clean Harbors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clean Harbors from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.00.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors stock opened at $88.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 1.72. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $45.13 and a twelve month high of $91.94.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $796.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.62 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. Equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $863,900.00. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total value of $134,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,789.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,667 shares of company stock worth $2,340,870 over the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Clean Harbors by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,044,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,477,000 after purchasing an additional 44,250 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 909,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,249,000 after acquiring an additional 51,960 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 783,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,648,000 after acquiring an additional 72,446 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,850,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.