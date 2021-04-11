Civitas Price Up 46.1% Over Last Week (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Civitas has traded up 46.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Civitas coin can currently be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Civitas has a total market cap of $95,847.02 and $8.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00035281 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001623 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000121 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bitcoin Token (BTCT) traded 76.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Civitas

Civitas (CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,026,820 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com

Civitas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

